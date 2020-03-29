This beautiful, rather unearthly photo is, sadly, as close as we're going to get to seeing Pacific Northwest Ballet's planned April production of "Giselle" — which this week became yet another arts event canceled due to restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. So let's take a moment to gaze at the delicately lovely costumes with their whispery veils (designed by Jerome Kaplan, the look of the ballet was inspired by the original 1840s production at the Paris Opera), and dream of the day we can gather to watch ballet again. In the meantime: PNB has set up an emergency relief fund, to help sustain the company and its dancers, musician, staff and faculty in the face of enormous financial losses this month and next; help if you can (pnb.org/support/special-projects/relief-fund/) until it's time to dance once more.
Sunday Best: Delicately lovely costumes from the ghost of PNB’s ‘Giselle’
- Moira Macdonald
