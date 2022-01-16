Need a little fantasy, on what's surely a rainy day? Here's a photo from "Cyrano," the new movie musical arriving in theaters next month featuring Peter Dinklage as the brilliant writer Cyrano de Bergerac and Haley Bennett (pictured) as the woman he loves from afar, Roxanne. I haven't seen the film, but it promises to be, at minimum, lovely to look at: note how, in this photo, Roxanne's gown shares a pale-yellow hue with the many pages of manuscript paper. "Cyrano" is directed by Joe Wright, whose films often feature beautiful clothing ("Atonement," "Anna Karenina"); the costumes here are designed by Massimo Cantini Parrini (Oscar-nominated last year for "Pinocchio.")
Sunday Best: ‘Cyrano’ promises to be a lovely, fashion-filled musical
- Moira Macdonald
