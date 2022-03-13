The Film Independent Spirit Awards took place last weekend in Santa Monica (usually they're just before the Oscars, but the academy moved things out to late March this year), and served as a reminder that menswear is rather delightfully colorful these days. Andrew Garfield, an Oscar nominee for "tick, tick … BOOM!," turned up in a vivid purple blazer with lavender shirt and brown trousers. Taika Waititi, a Spirit nominee and winner for his FX series "Reservation Dogs," looked springy in head-to-foot coral. And Daveed Diggs, a Spirit nominee for his Starz series "Blindspotting," wore a Moschino suit that looks like the happy result of a color-factory explosion. It's gorgeous, right down to the perfect shoes. (Which I want.)
Sunday Best: Colorful menswear at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards
- Moira Macdonald
