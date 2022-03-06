In this special Women's History Month edition of Sunday Best, it's worth asking the question: Why are red carpets so dominated by the work of male designers? While we ponder, here are two gorgeous looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards last weekend, both created by women. Kerry Washington wore a sunshine-yellow strapless ballgown from Greek designer Celia Kritharioti. Sandra Oh opted for metallic, with a vibrant silver Carolina Herrera gown accessorized with a bright emerald clutch. Important questions aside, what fun it was to see a red carpet back again.
Sunday Best: Celebrating female designers this Women’s History Month
- Moira Macdonald
Updated
