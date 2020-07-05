The BET Awards, televised last Sunday, served as a possible model for future award shows: Amanda Seales hosted the ceremony from her home, and all performances and acceptance speeches were filmed remotely. It's likely going to be a long time before we see a red carpet again; in the meantime, we'll just need to focus on above-the-waist fashion. Though you can't see it in this shot, Beyoncé (who received BET's Humanitarian Award) was wearing a strapless, black ruffled dress. But I thought that necklace deserved a showcase all by itself.
Sunday Best: Beyoncé, accepting BET Humanitarian Award, glistens (as always)
- Moira Macdonald
-
-
FILE - In this June 16, 2020, file photo, workers at an orchard pull on … Click or tap here to read more
-
- 3 min to read
SPOKANE — Cirio Hernandez Hernandez was thinning apple trees on a June m… Click or tap here to read more
-
- 4 min to read
After being closed for two and a half months because of the COVID-19 pan… Click or tap here to read more
Jed Maynes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Erick Turner and Natalie Potts, owners of Butcher Butcher, 30 S. Colvill… Click or tap here to read more
Hector del Castillo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Umatilla County put on COVID-19 'watch list' as Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announces increased enforcement
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Umatilla County is one of eight counties in Oregon on a watch list that … Click or tap here to read more