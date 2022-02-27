It's rare to get a close-up shot from a fashion show, and I was drawn to this one immediately: the beautiful beadwork on this wool coat looks like it belongs on a vintage piece. But it's brand-new, from Prabal Gurung's latest collection shown during New York Fashion Week this month. I love the artistry and the detail, particularly on the pocket flaps and the delicate outlining of the cuffs, and can imagine this coat being worn, with appropriately coordinated hat, to tea at Downton Abbey in the life I am currently not leading. Gorgeous, in any era.
Sunday Best: Beautiful artistry, detail in designer Prabal Gurung’s latest collection
- Moira Macdonald
