In all the glitter and showiness of the Grammy Awards red carpet last Sunday in Las Vegas, I was drawn to this unique gown, worn by classical violinist Jennifer Koh. Koh won best classical instrumental solo album for "Alone Together," and chose a dress (and hair color!) that happened to beautifully coordinate with the stage design. Designed by Rubin Singer, the shimmery gown was made of a textured fabric that looked like swirling waters, with sheer layers adding to the ethereal effect. If Ariel the mermaid went to an awards show, this would be just the dress she'd wear.
Sunday Best: Award-winning violinist Jennifer Koh shimmers at the Grammys
- Moira Macdonald
