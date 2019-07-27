No, that's not a projected backdrop or a constructed set piece at the Fendi fall/winter couture runway show in Rome earlier this month — it's the actual Colosseum, doing its best not to upstage the models but failing miserably. The show, a tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, took place under moonlight at the Temple of Venus and Rome; it featured 54 looks, one for each year Lagerfeld spent with Fendi. The garments were surely gorgeous -- I'd like a better look at that silvery-blue gown up front, which coordinates so perfectly with the night sky — but it's hard to compete against that background, whose style has stood the test of time.
