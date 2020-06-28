The annual Royal Ascot horse races took place earlier this month in Ascot, England, right on schedule — but sadly without an audience, and even more sadly without its traditional parade of whimsical millinery, due to coronavirus restrictions. Let's just imagine, then, that everyone in England who watched the races at home on television did so while nicely hatted. If I owned this glorious flower hat, photographed at Ascot in 2018, I don't think I would ever take it off.
Sunday Best: A nod to this floral headpiece and the 2020 Royal Ascot fashion that could have been
- Moira Macdonald
Jed Maynes
Citing spike in coronavirus cases, Inslee puts pause on counties moving to Phase 4 of reopening plan
Chloe LeValley
