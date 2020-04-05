This week, Sunday Best comes to you from my dining-room table, where I'm sheltering in place with a puzzle (when my Seattle Times work is done, of course). And this puzzle has such style that I thought it deserved pride of place this week: It’s a 1,000-piece puzzle depicting a Vogue magazine cover from 1919, in which a beautifully dressed woman (Look at that train! And the shoes!) takes a moment to appreciate the cherry blossoms. This might be as close as I get to seeing cherry blossoms on the UW campus this spring, but … it’s not a bad substitute. Should you be wanting one for yourself: It’s part of a Vogue-cover collection from the New York Puzzle Company, most of which are sold out at the moment, but you never know what spring might bring. Be well.
Sunday Best: A 1919 Vogue cover from a shelter-in-place puzzle
- Moira Macdonald
-
-
-
- 3 min to read
RALEIGH, NC — Veterinary hospitals are donating breathing machines, mask… Click or tap here to read more
-
- 2 min to read
Three of the state’s largest health insurers have waived any out-of-pock… Click or tap here to read more
-
- 1 min to read
To keep from feeling too cooped up in the coronavirus-caused social dis… Click or tap here to read more
Annie Charnley Eveland
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
- 1 min to read
It's easy to get a tad stir crazy, what with respecting the request to s… Click or tap here to read more
Annie Charnley Eveland
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
- 2 min to read
What happens to my organization if the COVID-19 pandemic lasts much longer? Click or tap here to read more