POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Raheim Sullivan came off the bench to score 12 points to lift Marist to a 67-66 win over Quinnipiac on Sunday.
The only scoring in the final minute was the second of two free throw attempts by Quinnipiac's Kevin Marfo that could have tied the score with 22 seconds remaining.
Jordan Jones had 11 points for Marist (13-13, 8-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Braden Bell added 11 points. Jao Ituka had six assists.
Dezi Jones had 16 points for the Bobcats (12-12, 7-9). Matt Balanc added 13 points. Tymu Chenery had 13 points.
The Red Foxes evened the season series against the Bobcats. Quinnipiac defeated Marist 94-87 on Jan. 28.
