POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Raheim Sullivan and Jao Ituka had 15 points each as Marist beat Manhattan 74-56 on Friday night.
Jordan Jones added 11 points for Marist (14-13, 9-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Ricardo Wright had 10 points.
Ant Nelson had 15 points for the Jaspers (14-12, 7-10). Jose Perez added 14 points. Josh Roberts had three blocks.
The Red Foxes leveled the season series against the Jaspers. Manhattan defeated Marist 72-66 on Jan. 30.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.