GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton scored 14 points apiece as East Carolina defeated Canisius 83-71 on Friday night.
Tremont Robinson-White added 12 points for the Pirates, while Alanzo Frink and Brandon Johnson each had 11. Newton also had seven rebounds and six assists, while Robinson-White posted six assists.
Armon Harried had 18 points for the Golden Griffins (0-2). Siem Uijtendaal added 15 points. Jacco Fritz had 10 points and five assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.