The Storm’s depleted roster just got a whole lot thinner after point guard Sue Bird and center Ezi Magbegor entered the WNBA’s health and safety COVID-19 protocols hours before Friday’s 7 p.m. game against the New York Liberty.
Seattle, which is carrying just 11 players this season due to financial constraints, was already without forward Stephanie Talbot, who is also in health and safety protocols, and center Mercedes Russell, who hasn’t played this season due to an undisclosed non-basketball injury.
The Storm signed second-year guard Kiana Williams to a hardship contract, which gives them eight players for Friday's game.
Bird, the WNBA's all-time leader in assists and games played, is averaging 7.3 points and 6.7 assists this season.
Magbegor is averaging 10.8 points and 7.0 rebounds.
This is the third game this season in which Seattle has been impacted by COVID-19.
Two weeks ago, forward Breanna Stewart and guard Epiphanny Prince tested positive for COVID-19 and missed two games.
Losing Bird and Magbegor likely elevates Briann January and Jantel Lavender in the starting lineup alongside Jewell Loyd, Gabby Williams and Stewart.
