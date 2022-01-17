CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Garrett Sturtz had 16 points off the bench to lead Drake to a 60-59 win over Southern Illinois on Monday night.
Tucker DeVries had 14 points for Drake (13-5, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Tremell Murphy added seven rebounds.
After heading to halftime with a 35-27 advantage, Drake managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by 7 points in the second half. The Bulldogs' 25 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.
Marcus Domask had 15 points for the Salukis (9-8, 2-3). Lance Jones added six rebounds.
