TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — Students steered a Maine school bus to safety on Monday after the vehicle's driver suffered a fatal medical event.
The interim superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 75 said driver Arthur McDougall, 77, of Lisbon was transported to a hospital on Monday morning and died. The bus was carrying 14 middle and high school students when McDougall collapsed at the wheel, Topsham police told the Portland Press Herald.
Two students helped steer the bus to the side of the road and applied brakes as another student tried to administer first aid, the Press Herald reported.
The bus went off the road and came to a stop on an embankment. A student then called 911 for help while others got off the bus and flagged down traffic, the Press Herald reported.
Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said the department “would like to thank, and recognize, all of those who took deliberate action to save lives.” Local emergency responders took over the scene when they arrived, Hagan said.
No students were injured. Another bus arrived and took them to school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.