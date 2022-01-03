TROYES, France (AP) — Struggling first division side Troyes appointed Bruno Irles as its new coach on Monday after Laurent Batlles was fired during the midseason break.
Troyes said in a statement that Irles was given a contract until June 2023.
Troyes was promoted last season and is in 15th place after 19 rounds heading into Sunday’s game at fifth-placed Montpellier.
The 46-year-old Irles won two league titles with Monaco as a defender and was part of the coaching staff under Didier Deschamps after retiring in 2003.
The Frenchman then coached Monaco's reserves from 2011-13 and had regular work as a television pundit.
