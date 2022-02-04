Re: “#TeachTruth: Don’t censor honest accounts of history” [Jan. 30, Opinion]:
A month ago, a young Black woman’s podcast nailed me to the wall. She asked the question, “Forget that you’re socially conscious, a BLM supporter, avowedly anti-racist; do you have any ongoing relationships with people of color?” Guilty. I got on the phone and asked a Black business associate to join me for coffee. When we got together, I told him what inspired the call. I was embarrassed and had no idea how he’d respond.
Our starter conversation had me confront that I’ve never been stopped by the police because neighbors considered me a threat. I have not been a decades-long, only Black professional in a neighborhood Rotary Club, an insurance agent, during which time I earned only one white client. I have a long way to go.
I’m guessing that state Reps. Jim Walsh and Brad Klippert are as socially and culturally segregated as I am, yet they offer legislation threatening to those they likely fear and about whom they know but a little. Educators don’t threaten we WASPs with anything except the insight that we all have long way to go to heal the ongoing structural racism that harms us all.
Richard Woltjer, Seattle
