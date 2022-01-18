FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Deon Stroud came off the bench to score 14 points to carry Fresno State to a 61-54 win over Utah State on Tuesday night, the Bulldogs' ninth consecutive home victory.
Anthony Holland had 13 points for Fresno State (13-4, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added 11 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.
Utah State totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Sean Bairstow had 12 points and six rebounds for the Aggies (10-8, 1-4). Justin Bean added 10 points.
