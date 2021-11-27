FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Carson Strong threw four touchdown passes and Nevada routed Colorado State 52-10 on Saturday night.
Strong completed 17 of 22 passes for 288 yards with a pair of touchdown passes each to Tory Horton and Romeo Doubs. Horton made four catches for 113 yards and Doubs had five for 97.
Strong hit Horton with a 27-yard touchdown pass and a 54-yarder on consecutive drives to start the game. Strong added an 11-yard TD pass to Doubs as the Wolf Pack built a 31-0 halftime lead.
Strong lofted a 66-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Doubs to cap a four-play, 99-yard drive midway through the third quarter.
Nevada (8-4, 5-3 Mountain West Conference) rebounded from a pair of two-point losses against San Diego State and Air Force. It was the Wolf Packs’ first win on the road since beating Boise State on Oct. 2.
Tight end Trey McBride scored on a 69-yard run for Colorado State (3-9, 2-6). Todd Centeio threw for 187 yards and two interceptions.
