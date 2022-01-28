ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jackson Stormo had 20 points as Siena edged past Niagara 60-56 on Friday night.
Colby Rogers had 11 points for Siena (7-8, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jared Billups added eight rebounds. Anthony Gaines had six rebounds.
Sam Iorio had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Purple Eagles (8-11, 3-7). Noah Thomasson added 15 points and six rebounds. Jordan Cintron had 13 points.
___
___
