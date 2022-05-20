For the second consecutive game, the Storm worked until the very end to hold off a hard-charging opponent.
On Wednesday, Chicago Sky sharpshooter Allie Quigley missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.
And on Friday night, Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike got a clean look at a corner three-pointer, but her attempt to push the game into an extra period hit the rim and bounced harmlessly away as time expired.
“We’ll take it,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said smiling after an 83-80 win. “Once again ending our game with a defensive possession showed a lot of grit. We weathered the storm in the second half. The offense slowed up a little bit, but again our defense sustained us. Amazing effort on that end of the floor form everybody.
“Overall, just enjoyed our effort and I’m just happy to be walking away with a win.”
Quinn has been forced to be patient with the Storm’s sluggish offense because of unexpected absences, constant lineup changes and integrating four new players into the rotation.
The Storm averaged just 71.7 points last week during their three-game losing streak.
The Storm didn’t necessarily correct their offensive woes two nights ago with a 74-71 win over Chicago, and it’s latest outing was a mixed bag inspiring hope and consternation.
Quinn noted the Storm finished with a season-high 27 assists on 29 field goals. The Storm also outscored the Sparks 29-19 during a scintillating first quarter when it shot 57.1% from the field.
However, L.A. outscored the Storm in each of the next three quarters.
“I don’t think we’re struggling,” said Sue Bird (eight points and eight assists) when asked about the offense. “I don’t know if you’re going to score 30 every quarter and teams are going to roll over and die. That’s not what the WNBA is. … No lead is ever safe.
“So with that, I think it’s more when you get a big lead, how does that impact you mentally? It’s not necessarily what we’re running, it’s how we’re running it. We just lost a little bit of our aggressiveness as they were making that comeback.”
The Storm took an 18-point lead (41-23) midway in the second quarter and was up 51-41 at halftime.
Despite shooting 35.7% in the second half, the Storm led 79-69 with 3:27 left when their offense began to self-destruct. During the next two minutes, Seattle committed three turnovers and L.A. trimmed its deficit to 79-77 with 1:35 remaining.
“That’s when you need to take that lead to 15 and not let it go to (two),” Bird said. “It’s in those minutes that I think we’re still — even though we have a core group — we’re still a team that’s figuring those moments out.”
With the 10,103 at Climate Pledge Arena on its feet and chanting “Beat L.A.,” Breanna Stewart blew past Nneka Ogwumike for a layup to put the Storm up 81-77.
At the other end, Ogwumike answered with a layup to make it a two-point game again.
Bird drained two free throws for the Storm before Los Angeles center Liz Cambage made one of two at the line with 42.6 seconds left.
On the ensuing possession, Jewell Loyd (11 points) had a corner three-pointer rattle out, which set up the final play.
A day earlier, Quinn talked about her late-game coaching philosophy when leading by three points in the final seconds.
“Trust your defense,” she said. “You could (intentionally) foul and send them to the line. But I’ve seen some crazy things happen in those situations. … We have good defenders and we trust them to be good defenders in the biggest moment.”
On the final play, the Sparks had 15.2 seconds and found Ogwumike in the corner for a clean look at a three, but her shot hit the rim and bounced away as time expired.
Stewart, finished with a game-high 28 points and seven rebounds for the Storm, which improved to 3-3 and is 2-1 during its eight-game homestand.
The Sparks (2-4), which lost its fourth straight game, received 25 points from Cambage and 20 from Ogwumike.
