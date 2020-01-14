The WNBA and its players union reached a tentative labor agreement on Tuesday that Storm star Sue Bird called “historic” due to its potential to change the financial landscape of women's professional sports.
“The deal represents moving forward both from a WNBA perspective, but also in general, for women in sports and society,” said Bird, who is on the executive committee of the WNBA Players Association. “We continue to push forward and there’s a lot of aspects of this deal that marks that.
“When you look at things like what were able to do with maternity leave and family planning. We’re going to be looked at as – I think – pioneers in the sports world.”
The eight-year deal, according to Storm co-owner Ginny Gilder, marks a progressive business model in which owners and players are equal partners.
“This whole CBA is based on a concept of shared risk,” Gilder said. “Everybody gave up something and everybody got something and that’s exactly what both sides wanted. Both sides won.
“We’re betting on ourselves. We’re betting on our ability as a league to bring to our American culture what people say they want. They say they want to support women in sports, well we are supporting our women athletes in a way that we believe they deserve and we will do everything we can so that the business delivers on that. And so will they.”
The new contract must still be approved by the league’s board of governors. If the deal is ratified, it will begin in May ahead of the 2020 season and run through 2027.
Highlights of the new CBA include:
--- Annual base pay for the league’s highest paid player increases from $117,500 to $215,000. And with other benefits, the league’s top players could earn cash compensation in excess of $500,000.
--- The 2020 salary cap rises to $1.3 million, up from $996,100.
--- Players receive full salary while on maternity leave, an annual child care stipend of $5,000 and a guarantee of two-bedroom apartments for players with children.
--- Enhanced travel standards that include premium economy class status for all players during regular season air travel (the league will provide first-class seats for players for the All-Star Game) and individual hotel rooms for every player.
--- Minimum of $1.6 million in off-season league and team marketing agreements, that both recognize top performance and highlight the diversity of the league, and would create up to $300,000 in additional annual cash compensation for select players.
--- Minimum of $750,000 in prize money for special competitions including a Commissioners Cup beginning with the 2021 season.
--- New 50-50 revenue-sharing beginning with the 2021 season, based on the league achieving revenue growth targets from broadcast agreements, marketing partnerships and licensing deals.
--- Increases in cash bonuses for performance awards like MVP, and newly created cash bonuses for earning All-WNBA honors.
The salary improvements highlight Commissioner Cathy Engelbert's goal for WNBA players to prioritize the WNBA and financially incentivizes players to avoid playing overseas during the WNBA offseason.
Last year, Storm star Breanna Stewart, the 2018 WNBA MVP, tore her Achilles’ tendon while playing overseas and was forced to miss the 2019 season.
“We're not precluding players from playing overseas in our off-season, we just want prioritization for the WNBA,” Engelbert said. “As all these tools take effect and we invest in team and league marketing opportunities and employment, over time we hope our players will play here.”
Bird, the WNBA’s oldest player at 39, wishes similar financial opportunities were available when she began her career in 2002 with the Storm.
“I really view this deal as not just dramatically different, but historic in a lot of ways,” she said. “I’m not throwing shade at anybody, but (for years) the WNBA and the players, we’ve been just going through the motions.
“The best part of this deal is that both sides understood we have a moment. There’s a moment here where our game has gotten better and better and we need to capitalize on that and this is what it can look like.”
Bird began working on the executive committee once the players’ union opted out of the old CBA in October 2018.
“I was in a unique position given that I’ve been in this league longer than anybody right now,” Bird said. “I know stories of the early days. I’ve lived my own experience and now I’m here and I’ve seen how tides have turned in terms of women and sports.
“I definitely will not be around to reap the benefits (of the new CBA), but what that enabled me to do was have a voice that people can trust because they knew I wasn’t in there advocating for myself. … I’ve been around the block, I know what’s what, I’ve built relationships with people so there is a trust level there and that allowed my voice to be heard in a different way. It wasn’t just me. What’s great about the EC is we all had a unique voice. My only skin in the game is that I want this league to grow and prosper.”
During the last CBA negotiation in 2014, Bird served as a player representative for the Storm, but admits she was mostly a bystander. Now, she feels her efforts will help future players.
“I talk about it with Storm. I always want to pay it forward with the younger players and make sure they understand what it means to be professional and what it means to wear the Seattle Storm jersey. And in this role it was very similar and I understand it’s all a part of the legacy I can leave.”