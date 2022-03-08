SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.
The online clothing styling service posted net revenue of $516.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $516 million.
For the current quarter ending in May, Stitch Fix said it expects revenue in the range of $485 million to $500 million.
This story has been corrected to show that revenue was $516.7 million in the second quarter, and the company forecasts third-quarter revenue of $485 million to $500 million. The quarterly loss totaled $30.9 million, or 28 cents per share.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFIX
