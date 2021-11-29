ST. LOUIS (AP) — Left-hander Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals finalized a $44 million, four-year contract on Monday.
Matz gets a $2 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal's approval by the commissioner's office, and salaries of $8 million next season, $10 million in 2022 and $12 million each in 2023 and 2024,
He can earn $1 million annually in performance bonuses for innings pitched: $200,000 each for 130, 140, 150, 160 and 170.
Matz, a 30-year-old left-hander who is from Long Island, pitched for the Mets from 2015-20 and was traded to Toronto last January. He went a career-best 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts for the Blue Jays, then became a free agent.
