LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens had 20 points and 12 rebounds as VMI topped Western Carolina 76-69 on Friday night, overcoming a triple-double by Western Carolina's Nick Robinson.
Robinson had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
Trey Bonham had 19 points and six rebounds for VMI (14-10, 7-5 Southern Conference). Honor Huff added 17 points and six rebounds.
Tyler Harris added 18 points and Joe Petrakis had 17 points for Western Carolina (9-15, 3-8).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.