CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jake Stephens scored 20 points and snared 21 rebounds to carry VMI to a 90-85 win at The Citadel on Saturday.
The win snapped a three-game VMI losing streak.
Trey Monham added 17 points and Honor Huff and Kamdyn Curfman each added 15 points for VMI (10-8, 3-3 Southern).
Jason Roche and Rudy Fitzgibbons III each scored 21 points to lead The Citadel (7-8, 1-3). Stephen Clark chipped in 12 points and Tyler Moffe added 11.
___
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.