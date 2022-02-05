NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jaylin Jackson-Posey had 17 points off the bench to lead Stephen F. Austin to an 81-52 win over Dixie State on Saturday.
David Kachelries had 17 points and six rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (15-8, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference). Calvin Solomon added 14 points.
The Trailblazers' 27.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Stephen F. Austin opponent this season.
Dancell Leter had 13 points for the Trailblazers (11-12, 4-6). Cameron Gooden added 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.