RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had a career-high 37 points as Stephen F. Austin edged past California Baptist 81-77 on Saturday night.
Calvin Solomon had 12 points and three blocks for Stephen F. Austin (13-8, 5-4 Western Athletic Conference). David Kachelries added 10 points. Sadaidriene Hall had 12 rebounds.
Chance Hunter had 18 points for the Lancers (12-9, 2-6). Tre Armstrong added 16 points. Ty Rowell had 13 points. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.