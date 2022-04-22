NEW YORK — Stephen Colbert tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, canceling the night’s episode of “The Late Show.”
Colbert, 57, said that he felt fine and had received three vaccine doses.
“I tested positive for COVID, but basically I’m feeling fine -- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted,” the comedian wrote in a tweet. “Thank you for the well wishes.”
“The Late Show” had planned to air reruns from Friday through May 1, so the only episode that was affected was Thursday’s, the show said in a tweet.
Colbert was scheduled to interview “Ozark” co-stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney on Thursday night.
“This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman,” Colbert joked.
