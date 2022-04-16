LONDON (AP) — American goalkeeper Zack Steffen has blundered to gift Liverpool a goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday.
City was already trailing 1-0 at Wembley when Steffen's dithering allowed Sadio Mané to score Liverpool's second in a meeting of the English Premier League's top teams.
Receiving a tame back pass from John Stones, Steffen dawdled controlling the ball rather than using his second touch to clear. It gave time for Mané race into the penalty to put him under pressure and slide in to nudge the ball over the line.
City manager Pep Guardiola might be regretting sticking with his strategy of giving Steffen game time in the FA Cup and resting first-choice goalkeeper Ederson.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.