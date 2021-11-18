SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gabe Stefanini had 28 points as San Francisco edged past Nevada 73-70 on Thursday night.
Jamaree Bouyea added 22 points for the Dons, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 33 seconds to play. Bouyea also had seven rebounds. Yauhen Massalski had 10 points for San Francisco (5-0).
Will Baker scored a career-high 24 points for the Wolf Pack (1-3), who missed four shots in the final minute after taking a 70-69 lead. Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 15 points. Warren Washington had 12 points.
