ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Cameron Steele had a career-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Abilene Christian extended its winning streak to 11 games, defeating Dixie State 64-50 on Saturday night.
Airion Simmons had eight rebounds for Abilene Christian (11-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference).
Mahki Morris, who was second on the Wildcats in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, was held to only 2 points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.
After Abilene Christian outscored Dixie State 31-17 in the first half, both teams scored 33 in the second as the road team clinched the 14-point victory. The Trailblazers' 33 points in the second half were a season low for the team.
Dancell Leter had 15 points for the Trailblazers (7-8, 0-2). Hunter Schofield added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Cameron Gooden, who led the Trailblazers in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.