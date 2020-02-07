I would like to thank state Sen. Curtis King on sponsoring Senate Bill 6667 (“Permitting a private auto ferry to operate between the Anacortes area and British Columbia”). Discontinuing the Washington State Ferries route from Anacortes to Sidney, B.C., could save taxpayers $7 million annually. In 2020, all of WSF routes will lose about $316 million. This loss will be subsidized with gas taxes and vehicle-registration fees from many low-income Washington drivers. The average ferry rider earns almost twice the state’s median income.
British Columbia’s BC Ferries and the Massachusetts’ Steamboat Authority are public corporations that operate without taxpayer subsidies. They collect fares that cover all their capital and operating costs and have audited annual financial statements. WSF has no financial statement, no audit and fails to report its largest expense, the annual depreciation of its assets.
Washington state should adopt this public-corporation model to help save the system from a projected financial meltdown and to provide transparent financial reporting. In 2018, BC Ferries recorded a $55 million profit. WSF will lose more than $300 million in 2020.
Bob Ortblad, Seattle