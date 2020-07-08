Re: “Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget cuts barely scratched the surface” [July 6, Opinion]:

In some cases, state employees are

getting half of what they would if they were working for private industry. They

definitely deserve an overdue 3% raise.

At the University of Washington and

the Department of Ecology, for example, they employ scientists who are helping

to make us safe from coronavirus, and scientists and other employees who are

safeguarding us by making sure businesses comply with hazardous-waste

regulations.

Government employees clean up our

trash, and keep our water and parks clean, all behind the scenes. People like

to complain that a park is dirty or that there is trash in the streets, but

they also like to complain that they’re paying too much in taxes.

Every year, rent is increasing, but

their salaries remain stagnant.

Let’s find somewhere else to balance

the budget, but please let’s not balance it by not giving them raises.

Laurie

Foster, Seattle