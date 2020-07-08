Re: “Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget cuts barely scratched the surface” [July 6, Opinion]:
In some cases, state employees are
getting half of what they would if they were working for private industry. They
definitely deserve an overdue 3% raise.
At the University of Washington and
the Department of Ecology, for example, they employ scientists who are helping
to make us safe from coronavirus, and scientists and other employees who are
safeguarding us by making sure businesses comply with hazardous-waste
regulations.
Government employees clean up our
trash, and keep our water and parks clean, all behind the scenes. People like
to complain that a park is dirty or that there is trash in the streets, but
they also like to complain that they’re paying too much in taxes.
Every year, rent is increasing, but
their salaries remain stagnant.
Let’s find somewhere else to balance
the budget, but please let’s not balance it by not giving them raises.
Laurie
Foster, Seattle