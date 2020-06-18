Re: “Crisis demands governor cancel raises” [June 12, Opinion]:
Many of us Washington state employees
have been considered “essential workers” during the COVID-19 crisis but
apparently when it comes down to money, we are no longer “essential.”
The governor has announced that we
all take one furlough day per week through the end of July, then one day per
month thereafter until whenever.
State employees do provide
essential work, and we are notoriously underpaid compared to the private
sector. To suggest that dollars for parks and natural resources are more
important than people is terrible, demeaning and degrading.
We work hard and deserve our
hard-won pay increase.
Kate Emery,
Everett