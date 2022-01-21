OLYMPIA — A lawmaker in Washington state wants to make it a crime to use or sell a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.
The measure, sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Jesse Salomon of Shoreline, would make it a misdemeanor to use a forged or falsified COVID-19 vaccination document, Northwest News Network reports. Selling or transferring fake COVID vaccine cards would become a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The state of New York has a similar law on the books.
King County, the state’s most populous, requires proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to eat at bars and restaurants or go to venues like gyms and theaters. Statewide, vaccination verification or a negative test is required to attend large indoor and outdoor gatherings.
