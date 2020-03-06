TACOMA -- The Issaquah girls came to the Tacoma Dome with little fanfare, but the Eagles will go home with a trophy.
Issaquah, ranked No. 12 in the RPI, hit a couple of huge three-pointers to break away from a fourth-quarter tie, then went on to eliminate Moses Lake 68-57 on Friday morning.
Issaquah will play Todd Beamer of Federal Way at 8 a.m. Saturday for fourth and sixth places in the Class 4A state basketball tournament.
Issaquah (21-10), which won its fifth loser-out game, was in a 44-44 tie with Moses Lake midway through the fourth quarter when sophomore Keira Hanson and junior Alivia Stevens hit back-to-back three pointers. The outcome was not in doubt again.
"We came together at the right time," Issaquah coach Doug Crandall said. "We had a lot of close losses early to some really good teams. I've got to admit, this is really satisfying because (Moses Lake) is a really good team and to see sophomores and juniors getting it done is great."
Stevens had 21 points to lead Issaquah and Hanson, who was 5 of 5 on three-point attempts, added 20.
Issaquah loses just two seniors -- Lauren Frueh and Katie Macnary -- who play significant minutes. But before looking ahead, the Eagles have one more game to play, thanks to surviving another loser-out game.
"It's a testament to their fight," Crandall said. "We have a couple of seniors who just didn't want the season to end."
Notes
- Todd Beamer, ranked No. 2 in the RPI rankings, rebounded nicely from a tough loss to No. 1 Woodinville on Thursday that went to the final minute. The Titans eliminated Chiawana 51-41. Beamer senior Aaliyah Alexander was 11 for 11 from the foul line and scored 23 points. She also had nine rebounds.
- Skyview of Vancouver went home without a trophy after a 75-55 loss to Olympia, but it was no fault of senior forward Kyle Gruhler, son of coach Matt Gruhler. Kyle had 31 points on 13-of-18 shooting and 10 rebounds Thursday in a 65-64 loss to Central Valley after rallying from 18 points down late in the third quarter. He added 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting against Olympia.
- Sumner proved itself to be the giant killer of the tourament. The Spartans eliminated two-time defending champion Gonzaga Prep on Wednesday, then knocked out Federal Way, the champion in 2015 and 2016, with a 66-60 victory on Friday. The Spartans (21-6) outscored Federal Way 23-12 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.