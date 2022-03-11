DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with mononucleosis.
The loss of their top defender comes with the Stars moving up in the standings as they chase a wild-card spot in the Western Conference playoffs.
Heiskanen has missed the past three games with had been described as a non-COVID-19 illness. He participated in the morning skate Tuesday before a 2-1 loss at Nashville. Now he's on injured reserve.
The 22-year-old standout has four goals and 25 assists for 29 points, tied with John Klingberg for the most among Dallas defensemen.
The Stars are 2-1 since Heiskanen was sidelined, with an overtime victory over Winnipeg and a win over Minnesota before the loss to the Predators.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.