DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov scored 24 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat Edmonton 5-3 on Tuesday night, handing their Oilers their first loss this season after scoring first.
Tyler Seguin added an empty-net goal at 19:41 for his 300th career score and Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski added goals for the Stars, who won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game streak Feb. 27-March 6. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.
Kailer Yamamoto, Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane scored for the Oilers, who are 21-1-0 when scoring first this season. The NHL record to begin a season is 22-0-0 by the 1944-45 Montreal Canadiens. Mikko Koskinen stopped 23 shots.
The Oilers also lost for the first time after leading after one period (19-1-0). They completed a back-to-back after losing in overtime at Colorado on Monday.
Hintz sped toward the net to tie the score 3-all at 14:38 of the third period. At 15:02, Gurianov put home a backhand pass from Seguin on a two-man rush for a 4-3 lead.
Kane converted a rebound at 6:14 of the third period following a Connor McDavid breakaway, tying the score 2-all. At 6:57, Draisaitl scored on a rush to put Edmonton back ahead 3-2 with his 42nd goal of the season, second-most in the league.
Yamamoto deflected Evan Bouchard’s shot from just inside the blue line through traffic for the game’s first goal at 16:31 of the first period.
Robertson tied the score 1-1 at 6:37 of the second period with a wrister that beat Koskinen on the short side. Pavelski put Dallas ahead 16 seconds into a power play at 7:57 of the period by tipping home a rebound following a shot from the right circle by John Klingberg that bounced off Koskinen’s right shoulder.
Robertson, Pavelski, Hintz and Seguin each had a goal and an assist. Klingberg and Jamie Benn had two assists each for Dallas.
McDavid had two assists for Edmonton, giving him a league-leading 93 points.
UP NEXT
Oilers: At San Jose on Thursday.
Stars: At Carolina on Thursday.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.