Starbucks announced Monday that it was officially exiting Russia, with 130 stores run by a licensee there closing. The company has also halted the shipment of any Starbucks products.
The company said in a statement that nearly 2,000 employees in the country would be paid for six months and given help to “transition to new opportunities outside of Starbucks.”
In early March, the coffee chain condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and announced that it was suspending all store operations in agreement with its licensing partner, which owns and operates all of the Starbucks outlets in the Russia.
Starbucks’ chief executive at the time, Kevin Johnson, said that the company would “continue to make decisions that are true to our mission and values and communicate with transparency.” He said earlier that any of the company’s royalties from business in Russia would be donated to relief efforts in Ukraine.
After initially pausing operations, like Starbucks, many companies — including, recently, McDonald’s and French carmaker Renault — have begun revising their plans to make a more definitive exit from Russia, such as by ending licensing and partnership agreements, and removing their brands from the country entirely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.