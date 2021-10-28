The National Labor Relations Board rejected Starbucks/ bid to prevent store-by-store unionization votes at several New York locations, dealing an preliminary victory to a labor group trying to establish the first union foothold among the coffee giant's corporate-run U.S. stores.
In a Thursday ruling, acting board regional director Nancy Wilson wrote that Starbucks "has failed to sustain its burden" to overcome the agency's usual presumption that the employees at a single worksite can be an appropriate group to vote on unionization.
Wilson's ruling cited the distance between Starbucks' locations, variations in working conditions, and local stores' autonomy on day-to-day operations. Starbucks had argued that, because of similarities among its stores, any vote on unionization should include staff at all 20 of its Buffalo-area locations, which would have meant the union would need backing from a majority of voters across the region in order to win.
Mail-in ballots should be sent to Starbucks employees beginning Nov. 10 and received back by Dec. 8, according to Wilson's ruling.
A Starbucks spokesperson did not immediately respond to an inquiry.
