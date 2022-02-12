HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Artese Stapleton came off the bench to score 16 points to lift Radford to a 60-54 win over Hampton on Saturday.
Shaquan Jules had 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (8-16, 4-8 Big South Conference), who snapped a four-game road losing streak. Bryan Hart added seven rebounds.
Marquis Godwin had 13 points for the Pirates (7-16, 3-9). DeAngelo Epps added 11 points. Najee Garvin had nine rebounds.
The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Pirates this season. Radford defeated Hampton 54-51 on Jan. 19.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.