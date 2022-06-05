STANFORD, Calif (AP) — Leadoff batter Brock Jones had three hits, including a two-run double, and Kody Huff had two RBI singles among his four hits to propel No. 2 overall seed Stanford to an 8-4 victory over UC Santa Barbara in an elimination game at the Stanford Regional on Sunday.
Stanford (44-14) advances to Sunday night's championship game against Texas State. The Cardinal have to beat the Bobcats twice to advance to the Super Regionals.
Jones added another double for the Cardinal, scoring two runs. Huff also scored twice.
Nick Vogt hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to give UCSB (44-14) an early lead. Vogt scored on a two-run shot by Kyle Johnson in the fifth that gave the Gauchos a 4-3 lead.
Stanford took the lead for good with a three-run sixth, keyed by Jones' double.
Quinn Mathews picked up his ninth win in 10 decisions for the Cardinal with six innings of relief. Mathews allowed two runs on four hits and three walks.
