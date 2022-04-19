A lot of us believe we should follow the science for this horrible COVID-19 pandemic because this significantly decreases infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
However, a lot of people ignore the science for time when they decide they would like to have daylight saving time all year. According to a lot of psychiatrists and neurologists who have conducted scientific studies for sleep, it would be much healthier to have standard time all year than daylight saving time all year, or continuing to change our clocks twice a year. And according to a lot of safety experts, a lot more children and teenagers would be hit by motor vehicles if they left for school when it is dark.
Based on this very strong empirical evidence, I very strongly suggest that everybody who is in favor of having daylight saving time all year, or continuing to change our clocks twice a year, consult sleep and safety experts.
Randolph Howell, Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.