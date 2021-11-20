ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Joe Hird made two of St. Thomas' three straight interceptions late in the first half as the Tommies scored touchdowns off of each to break away from Presbyterian 54-15 in a season-ender on Saturday.
St. Thomas (7-3) ended its inaugural Division I season with a 6-2 record in the Pioneer Football League after making the jump from D-III. Presbyterian finished 2-9, 0-8.
The teams battled through four lead changes with Hird's first interception setting up a Nick Rice 40-yard touchdown run to put the Tommies ahead for good, 21-15. Presbyterian's next two possessions ended in points for St. Thomas as Luke Glenna returned an interception 27 yards and Hird's second pick set up Hope Adebayo's 1-yard TD run for a 35-15 halftime lead.
Ren Hefley completed 16 of 28 passes for the Blue Hose with one touchdown against the three picks. Four passers compiled 323 yards through the air for Presbyterian.
The Tommies rushed for 227 yards and seven touchdowns with Rice leading at 101 yards gained.
