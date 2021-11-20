NEW YORK (AP) — Posh Alexander and Julian Champagnie scored 17 points apiece as St. John's defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 87-74 on Saturday night. Stef Smith added 14 points, Montez Mathis scored 13 and Joel Soriano had 12 for the Red Storm. Champagnie also had 10 rebounds.
Devon Dunn scored a career-high 24 points for the Knights (0-3). Brandon Rush added 14 points and seven rebounds. Joe Munden Jr. had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.