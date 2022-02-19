NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had 27 points as New Orleans won its ninth consecutive home game, beating McNeese State 88-75 on Saturday.
St. Hilaire shot 9 for 10 from the line.
Tyson Jackson had 14 points for New Orleans (16-9, 11-2 Southland Conference). Troy Green added 11 points.
Christian Shumate had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys (10-18, 5-9). Collin Warren added 12 points. Trae English had 11 points.
The Privateers improve to 2-1 against the Cowboys for the season. In the most recent matchup, New Orleans defeated McNeese State 84-78 on Jan. 30.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.