LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had 23 points as New Orleans won its eighth consecutive game, beating McNeese State 84-78 on Sunday. Troy Green added 22 points for the Privateers. Green also had six rebounds.
Tyson Jackson had 14 points for New Orleans (12-8, 7-1 Southland Conference). Simeon Kirkland added seven rebounds.
Zach Scott had 17 points for the Cowboys (8-14, 3-5). Brendan Medley-Bacon added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kellon Taylor had 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
The Privateers avenged their 92-82 loss to McNeese State on Jan. 6.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.