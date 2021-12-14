NEW YORK (AP) — Tedrick Wilcox Jr. came off the bench to score 19 points to lift St. Francis (N.Y.) to a 113-51 win over Medgar Evers on Tuesday night.
Max Enger had 19 points and 14 rebounds for St. Francis (N.Y.) (3-8). Rob Higgins added 12 points. Patrick Emilien had 11 points.
It was the first time this season St. Francis (N.Y.) scored at least 100 points.
St. Francis (N.Y.) posted a season-high 24 assists. Meanwhile, the Cougars' 25.0 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a St. Francis (N.Y.) opponent this season.
St. Francis (N.Y.) dominated the first half and led 59-23 at the break. The Terriers' 59 first-half points were a season best for the team.
Andre Evans Jr had 22 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Dante Simmons added 11 points.
